Lugo (calf) is throwing a simulated game Thursday in San Diego, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It could be the final step before Lugo embarks on a minor-league rehab assignment. Out since mid-May due to a right calf strain, he's tracking toward a return to the Padres' rotation before the end of June. The 33-year-old was sporting a 4.10 ERA and 38:11 K:BB in 41.2 innings (eight starts) prior to the injury.