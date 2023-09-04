Lugo (6-6) allowed three hits and a walk over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Giants.

Lugo tossed 55 of 89 pitches for strikes and never faced much of a threat in Sunday's win. Since being tagged with eight runs by the Dodgers on Aug. 7, he's been locked in. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in five straight starts, posting a stellar 1.24 ERA and 27:6 K:BB during that span. Lugo will carry a 3.49 ERA into his next outing, which is currently projected in Houston.