Lugo (2-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Lugo couldn't overcome a poor second inning during which he served up two homers and allowed three total runs. The right-hander otherwise pitched fairly well, though he gave up three singles and a run in the fifth frame. After winning his first two starts of the campaign, Lugo has now lost consecutive outings, surrendering six runs across 11 frames during that span. Thursday was his first appearance of the campaign with fewer than five strikeouts.