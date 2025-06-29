Kolek allowed one run on three hits and one walk over 5.2 frames in a no-decision Sunday at Cincinnati. He struck out five.

After coughing up three or more earned runs in each of his three previous starts, Kolek looked much sharper in this 71-pitch outing over which he fired 44 strikes. The San Diego right-hander scattered three singles with the only run he conceded coming on an Elly De La Cruz single in the sixth inning. Kolek wraps his June with a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 32 total frames. The 28-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Rangers at home next weekend.