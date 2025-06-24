Kolek (3-3) took the loss against Washington on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.

Kolek managed to get through three scoreless frames before things fell apart for him in the fourth. In that inning, he gave up four runs on four hits, and he hurt himself with a throwing error at the start of the frame. Kolek came out for the fifth, but he exited with one out after giving up a single to CJ Abrams, who eventually came around to score. The 4.1 innings tied a season low for Kolek, and both instances have come over his past three starts. Over that stretch, he's given up 11 earned runs across 15 frames.