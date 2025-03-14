Kolek completed four innings in a Cactus League appearance against the Royals on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while issuing one walk and striking out two batters.

Yu Darvish started the game and tossed four frames for San Diego, and Kolek followed with four innings of his own. The latter held Kansas City to a lone run, which is the only run he's surrendered through nine frames this spring. Kolek's five punchouts over that span isn't impressive, but he's walked just one batter and given up only five hits. The right-hander is among several pitchers competing for the Padres' final rotation spot this spring, and to this point it's unclear who among the group -- which also includes Kyle Hart, Matt Waldron and Randy Vasquez -- has the upper hand.