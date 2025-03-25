Kolek was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Kolek has been competing for one of the two remaining rotation spots throughout spring training and managed to escape with a decent outing during Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings, but it'll be Randy Vasquez and Kyle Hart who round out San Diego's starting rotation to begin the 2025 regular season. However, Kolek will presumably be a candidate for a promotion if either Vasquez or Hart were to struggle to open the campaign.