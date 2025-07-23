Kolek (3-5) took the loss Tuesday against Miami, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

Kolek returned after over two weeks at Triple-A El Paso to make Tuesday's start, and he fell one out short of his third quality start of the campaign. He's now allowed at least three runs in five of his last six starts, and he hasn't exceeded five strikeouts in nine outings. The 28-year-old has a 4.28 ERA across 73.2 big-league innings in 2025. If Kolek sticks in the rotation, his next start would likely come Sunday at St. Louis.