Kolek (3-1) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Marlins.

Kolek was terrible in the first inning, which is when he allowed all six runs. He allowed just three more baserunners on a hit, a walk and an error over the last 4.1 innings of his start, and the Padres' comeback effort rewarded him with a win. He was able to avoid giving up a home run for the fourth time in five starts, but he's been tagged for 15 runs (14 earned) over his last three outings. Kolek is now at a 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 30.2 innings this season. He is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.