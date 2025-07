The Padres optioned Kolek to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Kolek will lose his place in San Diego's rotation in favor of Ryan Bergert, who was recalled to start Tuesday's game against the Mets. Kolek has surrendered five earned runs in 11.2 innings across two starts since the All-Star break, and he figures to have a good chance to make another start for the Padres before the end of the season.