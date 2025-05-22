Kolek did not factor into the decision during Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings loss against the Blue Jays. He went six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

After a clean first two starts in which he didn't allow a run, Kolek has now surrendered eight earned runs over his last two starts spanning 11 innings. Regardless, the 28-year-old has certainly delivered all that's been asked of him as the Padres continue to bide time before the return of veteran Yu Darvish (elbow). Kolek's ERA is up to 2.84 following Thursday's quality start.