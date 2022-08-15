site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Steven Wilson: Back with big club
Wilson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Wilson was optioned to El Paso earlier this month, but he will rejoin the big club and take the place of Tanner Scott (finger), who landed on the injured list in the corresponding move.
