Wilson earned a hold against Tampa Bay on Saturday, striking out two batters in one inning.

Wilson followed Blake Snell's six scoreless frames with one of his own, needing just 13 pitches to retire the side in order. The right-hander has held the opponent scoreless in 17 of his past 18 outings, posting a 0.95 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB over 19 innings during that span. He's emerged as one of the Padres' most reliable relievers and is tied for third in the majors with 14 holds, making him a solid option in fantasy leagues that count that category.