Wilson (4-1) earned the win over Colorado in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday with a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

The low-scoring game went into extra frames, and Wilson was tasked with containing the Rockies in the top of the 10th. He started off the inning by striking out Connor Joe and retired all three batters he faced on only eight pitches. Wilson was credited with the win when San Diego scored in the bottom of the frame. The rookie right-hander has four victories, five holds and one save this season. He's posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 22:7 K:B across 22.2 innings.