Wilson worked the eighth inning during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, tossing a scoreless frame during which he allowed one walk and no hits.

This was the second time in the past week that Wilson pitched the eighth inning of a close game -- in the other instance, he picked up a hold during a 4-2 win over the Mets. The right-hander's role isn't set in stone, as in his other two outings last week he pitched once in the seventh inning and another time in the fourth and fifth frames. It seems to be clear, however, that Wilson has earned the trust of manager Bob Melvin in tight late-game situations. That trust stems from a strong start to the campaign during which Wilson has posted a 0.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 over nine appearances. He's walking a few too many batters (five through 10.2 innings), and Josh Hader isn't in any danger of losing his job as San Diego's closer, but Wilson could be a worthwhile pickup in fantasy leagues that count holds even when Robert Suarez (elbow) and Drew Pomeranz (elbow/neck) return to action.