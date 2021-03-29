Marcano has made San Diego's Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Marcano earned his spot on the big-league roster to start the 2021 season by hitting .410 with one home run, eight RBI and one stolen base in 42 at-bats. He'll serve as a utility man to open the campaign.
