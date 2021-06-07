Marcano was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Marcano's latest stint on the big-league roster, his third of the year, lasted eight days. He went just 2-for-15 at the plate. Bryan O'Grady was recalled in a corresponding move.
