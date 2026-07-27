Padres' Walker Buehler: Fans seven in no-decision

Buehler did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

After issuing a pair of walks to begin the second inning, Buehler allowed two runs to score, though one came across following a throwing error by catcher Luis Campusano. Kyle Stowers added a solo homer in the third, but Buehler settled in from there, retiring 10 consecutive batters before a sixth-inning single ended his afternoon. The seven strikeouts matched his season high. The veteran right-hander endured a miserable start to July, allowing 20 runs over his first 11 innings, but he has responded with back-to-back strong outings since the break. Buehler is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Giants.