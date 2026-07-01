Padres' Walker Buehler: Hammered for season-worst nine runs

Buehler (5-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing nine runs on seven hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out six.

Working under tough conditions at scorching Wrigley Field, Buehler floundered in what was a season-worst outing. The veteran right-hander gave up more than five runs for the first time this year, rather harshly breaking up a string of five consecutive starts where he allowed just one run in each. Buehler's ERA swelled to 4.61 and his WHIP to 1.38 to go with a 76:30 K:BB over 82 innings, so he'll be looking to erase Wednesday's disaster his next time out versus Arizona.