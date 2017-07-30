Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Batting cleanup in return from DL
Solarte (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is starting at third base and batting fourth during Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Solarte had been sidelined since June 21 with an oblique strain but is ready to make his long-awaited return to the Padres' lineup. He'll slot into the cleanup spot and look to build upon his .268 average and 10 home runs as we head into the final two months of the regular season.
