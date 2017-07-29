Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Expected to return Sunday

Solarte (oblique) is expected to return from the disabled list Sunday.

The switch-hitting infielder began a rehab assignment earlier in the week and it appears it has gone well enough to where Solarte may be back in a Padres uniform by Sunday. The Padres hinted at Solarte seeing some reps at shortstop during his rehab stint, which adds to his already strong infield versatility. The official move to activate Solarte will likely come in the hours before first pitch of Sunday's series finale against the Pirates.