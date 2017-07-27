Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Nearing rehab assignment

Solarte (oblique) was able to hit right-handed Wednesday and is approaching a rehab assignment, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Solarte has been out with the oblique issue since June 21 as it has obstructed his ability to both swing from the right side and play the field. He was able to connect with some real power in batting practice according to observers, a good sign that he's getting healthy and could make a return sometime in early August.