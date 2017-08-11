Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out against lefty Friday
Solarte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Manager Andy Green said he's sitting the 30-year-old against a lefty starter (Rich Hill) in an effort to protect against any sort of setback with Solarte's left oblique. Solarte just returned to action on July 30 after spending well over a month on the DL with an oblique strain.
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...