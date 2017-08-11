Play

Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out against lefty Friday

Solarte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Manager Andy Green said he's sitting the 30-year-old against a lefty starter (Rich Hill) in an effort to protect against any sort of setback with Solarte's left oblique. Solarte just returned to action on July 30 after spending well over a month on the DL with an oblique strain.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast