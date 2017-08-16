Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Taking over at short
Solarte got another start at short Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in a win over the Phillies.
Solarte had been serving a utility-infield role since returning from the disabled list July 30, but with two consecutive starts at shortstop, he appears to have surpassed the struggling Dusty Coleman on the depth chart. The 30-year-old is slashing a healthy .308/.357/.462 since rejoining the Padres, and adding shortstop eligibility can only increase his current fantasy value.
More News
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out against lefty Friday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Swats 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Seeing regular starts in utility role•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Hits 11th bomb of year Friday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: May be confined to utility role•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...