Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Taking over at short

Solarte got another start at short Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in a win over the Phillies.

Solarte had been serving a utility-infield role since returning from the disabled list July 30, but with two consecutive starts at shortstop, he appears to have surpassed the struggling Dusty Coleman on the depth chart. The 30-year-old is slashing a healthy .308/.357/.462 since rejoining the Padres, and adding shortstop eligibility can only increase his current fantasy value.