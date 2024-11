The Mets extended Alonso a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

If Alonso departs in free agency, the Mets will receive a draft pick as compensation. Alonso put up a .788 OPS with 34 home runs over 696 regular-season plate appearances with the Mets. The first baseman will turn 30 in December.