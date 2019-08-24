Phillies' Austin Davis: Recalled to majors
Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Davis was called up in a series of moves made by the Phillies, including Juan Nicasio's (shoulder) placement on the injured list and the demotion of Nick Pivetta. Thus, Davis will serve as bullpen depth. He has worked 12 innings with the Phillies this season but has not fared well, racking up an 8.25 ERA and 2.17 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...