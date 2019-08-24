Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Davis was called up in a series of moves made by the Phillies, including Juan Nicasio's (shoulder) placement on the injured list and the demotion of Nick Pivetta. Thus, Davis will serve as bullpen depth. He has worked 12 innings with the Phillies this season but has not fared well, racking up an 8.25 ERA and 2.17 WHIP.

