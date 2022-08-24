Hand (3-1) picked up the victory Tuesday after blowing the save, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 7-6 win over Cincinnati.

After Hand retired the first batter of the ninth, Nick Senzel reached after Edmundo Sosa committed a throwing error. Hand then allowed a single and retired a batter before TJ Friedl tripled home both runners to give Cincinnati the lead. It was Hand's first save opportunity since July 8. He's given up just one earned run in his last 11.2 innings but has a concerning 6:7 K:BB in that span. David Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez have received the most save chances since the trade deadline but Hand and Andrew Bellatti have also been given an opportunity.