Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Seranthony Dominguez worked the eighth inning against the heart of the St. Louis order, while Hand got the ninth against the Cards' 7-8-9 hitters. Since Corey Knebel was removed from the closer role in mid-June, Hand and Dominguez have two saves each, and they'll likely continue to share the job as long as both of them remain effective.