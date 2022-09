Hand was placed on the 15-day injured list S, retroactive to Sept. 22, with left elbow tendinitis.

Hand hasn't pitched since he surrendered four runs (three earned) over one-third of an inning Sept. 20 versus Toronto, and he'll now be unavailable for the next couple weeks. The veteran left-hander will miss the rest of the regular season but will be eligible to return early in the playoffs, should the Phillies qualify.