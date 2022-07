Hand pitched a perfect ninth innings with no strikeouts to earn the save in a 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Friday

Hand only needed eight pitches to retire the side and earn his fourth save of the campaign. The 32-year-old veteran arm has now tallied three saves since Corey Knebel was pulled out of the closer role due to control issues in mid-June. Hand finds himself in a temporary co-closer role together with Seranthony Dominguez, who earned the save in Thursday's game.