Hand (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday and is on the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf with elbow tendinitis Sept. 22, but he's back with the team for the wild-card round. Hand finished the regular season with 13 holds, five saves and a 2.80 ERA over 45 innings.