Hand allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Hand picked up a save July 8 and recorded a hold July 15 but has been used mainly in lower-leverage situations recently. He also got increased competition for closing duties since the Phillies acquired David Robertson ahead of the trade deadline. Although Hand hasn't been used in save situations recently, he's been effective since the All-Star break, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 5.2 innings over six appearances to begin the second half of the year.