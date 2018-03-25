Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Cast off 40-man roster
The Phillies designated Rupp for assignment Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It became apparent earlier in the spring that the Phillies intended to proceed with Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp as their two catchers once camp broke, so the team will now remove Rupp from its 40-man roster after failing to find a trade partner for the backstop. The Phillies will still have up to 10 days to try and trade Rupp, but if no deal emerges, he'll likely be exposed to waivers and could be claimed by another club looking to add experienced catching depth to its stable.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Roster spot in peril•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Will fight for backup catching duties•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Avoids arbitration•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Strikes out three times Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Manager outlines playing time expectations•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Sits out Sunday•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...