Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Crushes seventh home run Saturday
Rupp went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Brewers.
Rupp's seventh home run of the year came in the eighth inning to fully erase what once was a seven-run deficit for the Phillies. Although he carries a weak batting average, his ability to hit an occasional homer gives him value in leagues that require two starting catchers.
