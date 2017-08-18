Manager Pete Mackanin said Rupp will catch Aaron Nola and Jerad Eickhoff exclusively while Andrew Knapp (hand) is sidelined, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Mackanin will mix in playing time for Rupp and rookie Jorge Alfaro when the Phillies' other three starters are pitching. Rupp has started four of the last seven games behind the dish. The catching rotation will become a little more complicated next month when Knapp is expected to return from the disabled list and Alfaro will be able to remain with the team due to roster expansion.