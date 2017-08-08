Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Set for regular catching duties
Rupp will start at catcher and bat eighth Tuesday against the Braves.
With Andrew Knapp (hand) landing on the 10-day disabled list earlier Tuesday, Rupp looks bound to handle primary catching duties for the Phillies until Knapp is cleared to return. Rupp will collect his fifth start in six games Tuesday after going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and RBI in Sunday's series finale against the Rockies.
