Rupp hit a pair of solo homers over four at-bats in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Houston.

He's been providing plenty of thunder when given the chance lately -- over his last seven starts, Rupp has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with four homers, three doubles, eight RBI and six runs. Unfortunately, that production has been spread out over more than two weeks; Rupp's limited playing time means that even this outburst only makes him ownable in NL-only and two-catcher formats.