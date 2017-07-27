Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Shows off power in win over Astros
Rupp hit a pair of solo homers over four at-bats in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Houston.
He's been providing plenty of thunder when given the chance lately -- over his last seven starts, Rupp has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with four homers, three doubles, eight RBI and six runs. Unfortunately, that production has been spread out over more than two weeks; Rupp's limited playing time means that even this outburst only makes him ownable in NL-only and two-catcher formats.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Crushes seventh home run Saturday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Hits sixth homer•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Homers against D-backs•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Sits for second time in three games•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...