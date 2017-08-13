Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Sits out Sunday
Rupp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Rupp is serving as the Phillies' primary backstop in the extended absence of Andrew Knapp (hand), but he will make his way to the bench in favor Jorge Alfaro as the team wraps up their weekend series against Chris Flexen and the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Set for regular catching duties•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Ninth-inning hero Sunday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Blasts 10th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Shows off power in win over Astros•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Crushes seventh home run Saturday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Hits sixth homer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...