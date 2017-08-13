Play

Rupp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Rupp is serving as the Phillies' primary backstop in the extended absence of Andrew Knapp (hand), but he will make his way to the bench in favor Jorge Alfaro as the team wraps up their weekend series against Chris Flexen and the Mets.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast