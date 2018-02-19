Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Will fight for backup catching duties
Rupp is expected to compete with Andrew Knapp for Philadelphia's backup catching role, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Rupp showed great power in 2017 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI, but struggled to hit for average -- he slashed .217/.299/.417 in 295 at-bats. He'll need to show he's capable behind the dish during spring training and continue to display power at the plate if he hopes to beat out Knapp. Both catchers have minor-league options remaining, so either player could begin the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Avoids arbitration•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Strikes out three times Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Manager outlines playing time expectations•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Sits out Sunday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Set for regular catching duties•
-
Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Ninth-inning hero Sunday•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....