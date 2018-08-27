Phillies' Carlos Santana: Blasts 19th homer

Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Santana clubbed a solo homer over the fence in right field in the first inning, and he drove in a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly. Despite a .221 batting average in 2018, Santana has recorded 44 extra-base hits, 73 RBI and a .758 OPS through 129 games.