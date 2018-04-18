Santana is out of the lineup for the first time Wednesday against the Braves.

Santana was the last remaining Phillie to have started every game. His batting line through 73 plate appearances has been objectively terrible, as he's hit .136/.260/.288. He's been hitting the ball hard, though, it's just going directly to fielders, as evidenced by his .125 BABIP. If he keeps performing the same way, his numbers are bound to improve. Rhys Hoskins will receive a rare start in his natural position of first base in Santana's absence.