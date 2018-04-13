Santana is in the 98th percentile in hard-hit rate despite an ugly .150/.245/.375 slash line through his first 49 plate appearances, MLB.com reports.

Santana's slow start can be attributed to a .118 BABIP. Sometimes, a drop in BABIP can be caused by a decline in skills, leading to a hitter making weaker contact or popping the ball up more often. That's not the case for Santana, who is hitting the ball extremely hard. Unfortunately, he's been hitting the ball right at fielders, as he leads all of baseball in hard-hit outs with 16. Only one other hitter has more than 12. His other secondary statistics universally point to a turnaround, as his groundball rate of 27.8 percent is far below his 42.2 percent career average, while his 14.3 percent strikeout rate and 12.2 percent walk rate are right in line with the numbers he's posted over the past two seasons. Santana's owners certainly won't be happy with the numbers he's posted so far, but ultimately there's nothing going on here other than a lesson in small sample sizes. Expect a turnaround if he keeps crushing the ball like he has been so far.