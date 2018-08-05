Phillies' Carlos Santana: Grabs three hits
Santana went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Saturday's win over the Marlins.
The first baseman hit his 17th homer of the year with a fifth-inning shot off of Jose Urena. His .221 batting average remains a negative, though it's largely the product of poor batted-ball luck in th first month of the season. He continues to drive the ball, providing solid power numbers, and he's demonstrated excellent control of the strike zone, walking 17.3 percent of the time while striking out in just 14.1 percent of his plate appearances.
