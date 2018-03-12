Santana is hitting .200/.313/.240 with zero home runs and a 5:5 K:BB in 25 spring at-bats.

There's no cause for concern, as the sample size is tiny and Santana is showing off his famed approach even in the absence of notable production. Santana has been primarily hitting second for the Phillies during Grapefruit League play. If that trend continues into the regular season it would give him a pretty decent shot to finish near the top of his position in runs scored, to go with quality power-hitting statistics. He appears to be a pretty good value at his current NFBC ADP of 169.3 (since Feb. 1).