Phillies' Carlos Santana: Sits against righty
Santana is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox.
The recently-acquired Justin Bour gets the start at first base and will hit second against righty Nathan Eovaldi. We keep waiting for Santana's batting average to see some positive regression, but it has not cooperated. He is 3-for-27 over his last eight games and is hitting just .214 on the season. Bour should see a start or two per week against righties, but the team is committed to Santana long term, so expect him to be in there most days. He has still been slightly above league average (102 wRC+) thanks to a 17.4 percent walk rate.
