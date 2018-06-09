Phillies' Carlos Santana: Smacks 10th homer

Santana went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's 12-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Santana drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, followed by a solo homer in the seventh, but the Brewers had already pulled out to a huge lead. Across 61 games this season, Santana has struggled to hit for average (.223), although he's demonstrated plenty of power, smacking 10 home runs while driving in 37.