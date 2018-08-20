Phillies' Carlos Santana: Socks two-run blast
Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Mets.
Santana provided the only damage for Philadelphia's offense Sunday, tagging Mets starter Jason Vargas with a homer in the sixth inning. The 32-year-old slugger is up to 18 home runs and 69 RBI alongside a .752 OPS in his first season with the Phillies. Santana should reach the 20-homer mark for the third consecutive season.
