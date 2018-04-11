Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Getting green light
Hernandez is benefiting from the Phillies giving him a green light this season, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies' 11 stolen bases rank second in the major leagues, and Hernandez's three steals tie him for seventh place. The team seems to be running more aggressively under new manager Gabe Kapler, which helps Hernandez's fantasy value. Despite possessing a fair amount of speed, Hernandez has never stolen more than 19 bags in a season. He's currently on pace for 49 steals, and while he'll likely fall off a good deal from his early pace, he's a good bet to set a career high in steals if the Phillies' approach remains the same.
