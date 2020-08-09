De Los Santos was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 24-year-old was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday after a two-day stint in the majors, and he's now been cast off the 40-man roster. De Los Santos didn't appear in a game and had a 7.36 ERA over 11 big-league innings last season.
More News
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Returns to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled from alternate camp•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Called up for final two games•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent back to Triple-A•