Phillies' Jean Segura: Activated as expected
Segura (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Saturday.
Segura wound up missing the minimum 10 days with a hamstring strain. He'll resume his everyday shortstop job and will look to build on his .328/.384/.478 line now that he's back on the field. Outfielder Dylan Cozens was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
