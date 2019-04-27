Segura (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Saturday.

Segura wound up missing the minimum 10 days with a hamstring strain. He'll resume his everyday shortstop job and will look to build on his .328/.384/.478 line now that he's back on the field. Outfielder Dylan Cozens was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

